Calvin Harris Releases His Long-Awaited LP ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’: Stream It Now

At long last, the funk wavs are bouncing once more. Today (August 5), dance hitmaker Calvin Harris has released his latest LP, Funk Wav Bounces, Vol. 2, the followup to 2017’s Vol. 1 of the same name.

The rollout of this album has revealed a genuine tidal wave of musical royalty, with Dua Lipa, Young Thug, Halsey, Justin Timberlake, Pharrell, 21 Savage, Tinashe, Normani and Offset all gracing the album’s four previously released singles, which together indicated that this album is, like its predecessor, fusing Harris’ electronic productions with hip-hop and R&B influences and an altogether smooth, stoney sensibility. Listen to Funk Wav. Bounces Vol. 2 below.

The rest of the album includes a similarly no-scrubs lineup: Stefflon Don, Chlöe and Coi Leray feature together on “Woman Of The Year,” Charlie Puth and Shenseea show up on “Obsessed,” Busta Rhymes drops in for “Ready Or Not,” Jorja Smith and Lil Durk collab on “Somebody Else,” 6lack and Donae’o pair up for “Nothing More to Say,” Snoop Dogg and Latto do their first ever collab with “Live My Best Life,” Swae Lee features on “Lean On Me,” and Pharrell returns for the Pusha T collab “Day One.” Additionally, Halsey, Timberlake and Pharrell show up once more for the reprise of their single “Stay With Me.”

Out via Sony, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 is Harris’ sixth studio album, with his discography extending back to his 2007 classic I Created Disco and also including the era-defining Ready For The Weekend, 18 Months and Motion. Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and spent 42 weeks on the chart.