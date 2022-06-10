BTS’ ‘Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’ Is Here: Watch the Video

From left: J-Hope, Suga, V, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM of BTS perform onstage for the 2020 American Music Awards on November 22, 2020 in South Korea.

While celebrating the past, BTS is also excited for the future in their hopeful new song, “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).”

The track and its accompanying music video arrived on Friday (June 10), just two days after the septet teased the release with a 35-second trailer, in which they pensively reference their music videos from the past as they stand in a sandy desert against a clear blue sky.

“The best moment is yet to come,” the powerful chorus proclaims.

Explore Explore BTS See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The song’s celebratory theme fits perfectly with their brand new anthology, Proof, which was also released on Friday. “The BTS anthology album that embodies the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their endeavors,” a statement from the group’s label, Big Hit Entertainment, read upon the album’s announcement. “The anthology album Proof that consists of three CDs includes many different tracks — including three all-new tracks — that reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past present and future of BTS.”

While the first two discs are available on streaming and digital retailers, the majority of Proof‘s third disc is CD-only and filled with demos, deep cuts and solo a capella tracks like Jungkook’s “Still With You,” Jin’s “Epiphany” and group demos of “Boy In Luv,” “Boyz with Fun,” “Seesaw” and more.

Watch the “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” music video below.