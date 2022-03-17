BTS’ V Says His Solo Mixtape Will Be Released ‘Within the Year’

V of BTS during BTS's new album 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' release press conference at Dongdaemun Design Plaza on November 20, 2020 in Seoul, South Korea.

A member of BTS is getting ready to make his solo debut, but don’t worry ARMY — he’s not going anywhere. On Wednesday (March 16), V revealed that his highly anticipated debut solo mixtape will arrive at some point in 2022.

The K-pop singer hopped on Korean media platform, Weverse, and answered a couple of questions regarding the anticipated release of his solo music. He told an inquiring fan that he will “release it within the year,” according to a translation by Koreaboo. Billboard has reached out for comment.

In recent months, the singer has been both teasing and releasing solo music — to celebrate the holidays, the boy group singer dropped “Christmas Tree,” which helped him top the Emerging Artists chart and earn placements on the Billboard Hot 100 and Holiday 100 charts at No. 79 and No. 55, respectively, in January.

ARMY members were also quick to ask V if he plans to include previous released songs on his forthcoming release, which, unfortunately, he said he’s since deleted. “All the songs I uploaded are not going on the mixtape, I deleted them after uploading it,” he explained in a follow-up post, much to the dismay of fans. “I apologize in advance, I don’t even remember.”

V detailed his plans to release solo music in a May 2021 interview with Rolling Stone, saying that he initially wanted to share the project by the end 2021, but did not have a chance to work on it as much as he wanted to because of his songwriting and production commitments for BTS.

“I originally thought of releasing it last year. But it turned out to be more harder and more complex than I imagined that it would be. So then I thought I would release it early this year. But again, it turned out to be a bit more tough than I thought it would be! So now I’m looking at the end of this year,” he told the magazine.

In the meantime, V is currently preparing for BTS’ run of concerts in Las Vegas as they continue their Permission to Dance On Stage tour. The shows will take place at the Allegiant Stadium on April 8, 9, 15 and 16.