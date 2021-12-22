BTS’ V Reveals Coldplay Called Him the ‘Second Chris Martin’ While Recording ‘My Universe’

V, alongside BTS, is Vogue Korea‘s newest cover star. The singer spoke with the magazine about his career in an interview published Tuesday (Dec.21), and reflected on working with Coldplay on “My Universe.”

V shared that during the recording of the track, the British rock band praised his skills in the studio, and even went as far as to compare him to lead singer Chris Martin.

“It doesn’t appear in the video,” V told the publication, referring to a clip in which Martin was impressed with his vocals. “But actually, when the vocal guide demo came out in English, I sang it from beginning to end. The Coldplay members listened and complimented me, saying I was like the second Chris Martin. I’ve listened to that recording a lot since!”

V also took a moment to reflect on how being a part of BTS has fulfilled his childhood wishes. “Since I was in elementary school, I dreamed of becoming a singer, but nobody took me seriously. Everyone just said, ‘Get real.’ BTS made my dream come true,” he shared. “Some say that you should keep your first love as a hobby, and not turn it into your job. But I disagree, because I do what I love professionally. … When I feel it’s not good enough, I’m able to devote more time to practicing, and this helps me develop and improve. Also, the fact that people seem to like what I do makes it very satisfying and meaningful to me.”

After a incredibly successful 2021 — which saw BTS break several Guinness World Records, earn a Grammy nomination and log three No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 — the group will be taking an “extended period of rest” in the coming months to spend time with their families and work on new music.

“This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy. It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families,” their label Big Hit said in a statement. “We kindly ask once again that you show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest.”