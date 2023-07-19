BTS’ V Named Cartier Global Brand Ambassador, Face of Panthère Campaign

BTS‘ V is the new face of French luxury jeweler Cartier’s new Panthère de Cartier campaign. In a statement, Cartier International senior vp & chief marketing officer Arnaud Carrez praised the K-pop superstar’s skills and style, saying, “V is a dancer, musician & art lover who has a solid personality & sense of making choices driven by his own creativity, and with only his own style & elegance.”

WWD reported that V (born Kim Taehyung) will be the company’s newest global brand ambassador, with the singer debuting as the face of its Panthère line in a photo featuring the singer wearing some of the line’s feline fashions. As part of the roll-out, the magazine described a new photo of V in which he wore a red suit jacket along with a “sculptural diamond ring, tête-à-tête panther bracelet, the Révélation d’une Panthère watch and a Panthère de Cartier necklace made of white gold, diamonds, onyx and emeralds.”

“When it came to embodying the magnetism and aura of the panther, our choice naturally fell on V. He has the look and strength of character,” said Carrez. “A personality whose choices are guided by creativity as a dancer, musician or art lover, with this style and this elegance that belong only to him.”

In a statement, the company added that V has the “same creative spirit and magnetic gaze as the panther.. These links of character make this artist, considered one of the most talented of his generation, an ideal Cartier ambassador to wear Panthère de Cartier jewelry creations.” Another K-pop star, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, joined Cartier as a brand ambassador in May 2022.

In the midst of BTS’ pause to allow its members to focus on solo projects — as well as to give them time to complete compulsory South Korean military service — V has also signed on as the global ambassador for fashion brand Celine. Earlier this year, bandmate Jimin was named as an ambassador for fellow luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co.

Check out an image of V in the Cartier campaign below.