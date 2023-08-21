BTS’ V Drops Teaser for ‘Blue’ Music Video: Here’s When It Arrives

No need to feel “Blue.” BTS’ V has just released the first teaser for his forthcoming music video for the Layover track. On Monday (Aug. 21), the artist shared a 23-second black-and-white clip teasing the storyline for the “Blue” music video.

The teaser trailer finds V walking down an apartment building hallway. He then rings the Apartment C doorbell and knocks on the door before the screen cuts to black and displays the name of the single in bright blue text. The full “Blue” music video is slated for Sept. 13 release. The visual will arrive less than a week after the release of Layover, V’s upcoming debut studio album on Sept. 8.

V has already shared two songs from Layover. The BTS member released “Love Me Again” and “Rainy Days” on Aug. 10 and 11, respectively. The two tracks simultaneously occupied the top two spots on the Hot Trending Songs chart dated Aug. 19. As the various members of BTS have started to fulfill their military duties, several have pursued solo endeavors ahead of their mandatory service, including J-Hope, Suga and 2023 Billboard Hot 100 chart-toppers Jung Kook and Jimin.

This year, the K-pop group celebrated its 10-year anniversary. The members commemorated the occasion with personal heartfelt messages, a live performance video for “Take Two” and the BTS 10th Anniversary FESTA, which turned all of South Korea purple — from Dongdaemun Design Plaza to the Lotte World Tower.

As a soloist, V has earned one entry on the Hot 100: 2022’s “Christmas Tree” (No. 79). Since the group’s arrival on the music scene a decade ago, BTS has earned six No. 1 singles on the Hot 100, including the Grammy-nominated singles “Dynamite” and “Butter.” On the Billboard 200, the group has scored six No. 1 titles in just five years.