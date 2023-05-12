BTS Drops New Song ‘The Planet’ for ‘Bastions’ Soundtrack: Stream It Now

BTS released their new song “The Planet” from the soundtrack to the animated movie Bastions on Friday (May 12).

On the uptempo track’s sunny chorus, Jung Kook, V, Jimin and Jin take turns singing, “Dancing deep in the night sky/ Follow the stars, one, two, three/ Let’s leave together, far away in the distant universe/ You’re one in a million/ So let all your colors shine/ Dance right, dance dance right” before J-Hope, Suga and RM join V on the second verse. (English lyrics provided by Google Translate.)

“The Planet” marks the first time all seven members of the boy band have come together on a new song since they announced in Oct. 2022 that they’d be taking time to focus on their solo efforts and individual creative journeys.

Since then, Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook have collaborated with Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco on the duo’s dance single “Bad Decisions” while J-Hope, RM, Jimin and Suga all released their respective solo albums: Jack in the Box, Indigo, FACE and D-DAY (as Agust D) as well as documentaries, photo folios and more.

It’s particularly worth noting “The Planet” is likely the last new release ARMY can enjoy featuring the entire group together for the foreseeable future, considering Jin and J-Hope have both started their mandatory service in the South Korean military and the other five expected to follow in succession based on their ages.

In the meantime, Bastions is set to premiere on South Korea’s broadcast channel SBS this Sunday (May 14).

Stream BTS’ “The Planet” below.