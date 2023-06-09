BTS Unveils New Single ‘Take Two’: Stream It Now

BTS is celebrating 10 years since their debut with a gift to fans.

The superstar group unveiled their newest single, “Take Two,” on Friday (June 9), which is a nod to BTS’ “second chapter” and an “ode to their fans,” affectionately called ARMY, according to a statement from HYBE.

Before the song was even released, “Take Two” topped Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart, ruling the June 10-dated list despite not yet being available commercially. The song marks the group’s fourth No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs since its 2021 inception and BTS’ first since “Yet to Come” in June 2022. “Take Two” is also BTS’ second song of 2023 as a group, following “The Planet,” which appeared on multiple Billboard charts dated May 27, including Digital Song Sales, where it bowed at No. 6.

Explore Explore BTS See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Take Two” comes just a week before BTS 10th Anniversary FESTA is set to take place on June 17 in Seoul, South Korea. The event celebrating the date of the group’s debut (June 13, 2013) at Yeouido, Seoul, will be open to the public. Beyond their success as a group, it’s been an exciting few years for the BTS boys individually as well, as all seven members of have now scored solo hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

Listen to BTS’ “Take Two” below.