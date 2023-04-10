BTS’ Suga Reveals Tracklist For Agust D ‘D-DAY’ Solo Album, Including J-Hope Feature

BTS‘ Suga finally dropped the full track list for his anticipated full-length solo debut under his alter ego Agust D on Monday (April 10). The 10-song album due out on April 21 opens with the collection’s title track, “D-Day” (produced by Vincent “Invincible” Watson and 2Live) and also features “Haegeum (produced by Agust D), “HUH?!” (produced by Agust D and El Capitxn, co-written by J-Hope), and “Amygdala” (produced by El Capitxn). The album’s second half includes a collaboration with recently deceased Oscar-winning composer Ryuichi Sakamoto.

The second half of the collection features “SDL” (produced by the singer and El Capitxn), pre-release single “People Pt. 2 (feat. IU) (produced by El Capitxn), “Polar Night” (produced by the singer and El Capitxn), “Interlude: Dawn” (produced by the singer and El Capitxn), “Snooze (feat. Ryuichi Sakamoto and Kim Woosung of The Rose) (produced by El Capitxn) and “Life Goes On” (produced by El Capitxn); the final track is one of two featuring a co-writing credit for J-Hope).

Speaking to Billboard about the album last week, Suga said he doesn’t have a “different mindset” when releasing music solo as Agust D or as Suga in BTS, explaining that, “Ultimately, the goal of releasing this music is for as many people to listen to my music as possible. So, ‘People Pt.2’ was made thinking about how people will receive Agust D’s music, which is why we also featured IU. It’s kind of a trial to release this music under the name Agust D. I’m actually a little bit worried.”

The singer added that “Pt. 2” deals with seeking connection and fighting loneliness, whereas the first part of the song, “People,” from the 2020 D-2 mixtape looked externally to other people’s judgements.

“I think loneliness is being together in modern society. I always talk about loneliness in my interviews, but regretfully, it isn’t always in the final interview,” he said. “Not only me, everyone has this loneliness inside them until the moment they die. However deep you are in a relationship, how much you engage with other people, how many friends you meet, or how often you meet with your family, you always have the loneliness inside… This album doesn’t really finalize everything in its message either. So, there might be a possibility there could be a ‘Part 3’ later on. For now, we’re just trying to say, ‘Let’s not hate each other. Let’s find a way.'”