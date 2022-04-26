BTS’ Suga Produced the Lead Single From Psy’s Upcoming Album

Psy speaks at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 19, 2013 in Las Vegas.

Two of the biggest stars in K-pop are teaming up for the first time. Psy announced on Monday (April 25) that BTS‘ Suga produced “That That,” the upcoming lead single from the “Gangnam Style” singer’s new album, Psy 9th.

The single, due out on Friday (April 29), was promoted with an illustration of Psy in full cowboy regalia, posing in a desert scene while rocking shades and a fringed, buckskin jacket. In an accompanying video titled “Best Friends 16 Years Apart,” Psy, 44, explained the delicate balance he tries to strike when meeting newer artists. “When meeting younger artists, I don’t want to make them feel uncomfortable,” he said.

“I don’t want to be someone who’s hard to approach. He just wasn’t my junior in the business but also he truly feels like a friend. It was hard to feel any age gap. If he thinks of me as a bestie, that’s great for me.”

Suga also said he tried not to sweat it too much in the clip that ends with what sounds like a brief snippet of the uptempo pop tune. “At first, because he’s many years my senior and someone who’s well-respected in the business I was quite nervous,” the BTS star said in the video. “It felt like working with a childhood friend so it made the songwriting process that much more fun. We became besties in a way.”

Psy 9th, due out on Friday (April 29), promises a bumper crop of collaborations including a cover of Jermaine Jackson and Pia Zadora‘s 1984 single “When the Rain Begins to Fall” with Hwa Sa of MAMAMOO, as well as “Happier” with k-pop singer/songwriter Crush.

Check out the “That That” single art and announcement below.