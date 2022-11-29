BTS‘ Suga Pours Out Some Drinks in Preview of ’Suchwita’ Talk Show Debut Episode Featuring RM

BTS‘ Suga is not a light pour in the preview of the K-pop superstar’s new talk show, Suchwita. The first look at the series, which will debut next Monday (Dec. 5), finds Suga hanging with bandmate RM in a montage in which footage of the pop icon making his way to the couch is interspersed with glimpses of a turntable and a temple as he settles in with a glass and explains the definition of the show’s name.

“Suchwita… time to drink with Suga,” he announces as the first glasses of liquor are filled. The old friends cheers and wonder “how serious are these folks about it,” seemingly in reference to people who are interested in both drinking and telling stories. The two also speculate about who might appear on the series in the future, with Suga teasing, “Can it really get that far?”

RM will drop his solo debut album, Indigo, on Friday (Dec. 2), just days before Suchwita rolls out. The latest project from the on-hiatus BTS will feature RM collaborating with Erykah Badu, Anderson .Paak, Kim Sawol, Mahalia, Colde, Tablo and parkjiyoon. The nine-track album’s lead single, “Wild Flower” (featuring youjeen) will coincide with Friday’s release.

Though Indigo will be RM’s first full-length solo album, the rapper previously released two mixtapes. He was the first of the BTS members to share solo material, dropping his self-titled mixtape in 2015, which contained singles “Do You,” “Awakening” and “Joke.” RM then released a second mixtape in 2018 titled Mono. “Forever Rain” was released as the only single from the latter body of work; the set debuted at No. 26 on the Billboard 200.

Suga has also been keeping busy on the solo front, releasing “Our Island” from the BTS Island: In the SEOM soundtrack and, earlier this summer, teaming up with K-pop superstar Psy for the dance-y single “That That.“

Check out the first trailer for Suchwita below.