BTS’ Suga and Jungkook Drop Dramatic ‘Stay Alive’ From ‘7FATES: CHAKHO’ Soundtrack

BTS‘ Suga and Jungkook step out on their own on the dramatic new ballad “Stay Alive,” which appears on the official soundtrack to the original webtoon from HYBE, 7FATES: CHAKHO. The song, produced by Suga with vocals by Jungkook, is part of the unfolding story line of the animated web comic, which follows the group’s seven members on their mission to avenge their loved ones. The urban fantasy story is described as a reinterpretation of the chakhogapsa, the story of a legendary group of tiger hunters from the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1897).

According to a statement from their label HYBE, the new song is a “nod to the characters in the story as they try to survive in a vicious world,” with the lyrics exploring an “isolated boy’s earnest heart and message to himself and friends who he meets in that vicious world.” HYBE also noted that the sweeping pop tune has a “dreamy, sublime energy that compliments the storyline and atmosphere of the urban fantasy story that portrays confrontations between humans and the Beom tribe in a corrupt world.”

Back in December, 34 minutes of live CCTV video of the group’s seven members — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — was uploaded to the official BTS YouTube channel to help tease the new project. In November, HYBE announced plans to release original stories through Korean social platform Navier Webtoon. To date, four episodes of the online animated serial comic — and a prologue — have dropped.

7FATES was launched in 10 languages around the world in January, amassing more than 15 million views within two days according to HYBE; new episodes are released every Saturday.

Listen to “Stay Alive” and see the full 7FATES soundtrack listing below.