BTS’ Suga to Star in Disney+ Doc ‘SUGA: Road to D-Day’

BTS‘ Suga hits the road in the 30-second teaser for an upcoming solo documentary slated to air on Disney+ and Weverse. The K-pop superstar is front and center in the clip for SUGA: Road to D-Day, which opens with a quick-cut montage of snapshots of cities around the globe (Seoul, Tokyo, Pyeongchang, Chuncheon, Las Vegas, Malibu and San Francisco) before cutting to footage of Suga on a plane and traveling the world.

“This is my first time walking down this road. I’m really excited right now,” he says while taking a late-night walk while wearing a face mask in the video in which he jets around the globe on his own — including taking a sunset drive through the desert — as he embarks on a one-man adventure in the midst of the boy band’s pause to focus on solo projects.

“Whenever a concert ends and I go in [and say] ‘Ah, I’m tired.’ No like, it’s my first time doing this in my life! Even in Korea I’ve never done this before,” he says in the translation of his inner monologue in the video preview.

At press time no air date has been announced for the special.

Suga’s bandmate, J-Hope, released his solo documentary, j-hope IN THE BOX, on Disney+ earlier this year. Last month, Suga announced the dates for his first-ever solo world tour, which is slated to kick off on April 26 at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York. The rapper/dancer will play a series of multi-night gigs in Rosemont, IL, Los Angeles and Oakland in early and mid May before jumping to Jakarta on May 26, then Japan in early June, followed by Bangkok, Singapore and two hometown shows in Seoul, South Korea on June 24-25.

Check out the teaser for SUGA: Road to D-Day below.