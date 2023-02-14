BTS’ Suga Sets Dates For First Solo Tour

BTS‘ Suga announced the dates for his first-ever solo world tour on Tuesday morning (Feb. 14). According to a posting on Weverse, the unnamed tour is slated to kick off on April 26 at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York before dates at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. (April 29), Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL (May 3, 5 & 6), the Kia Forum in Los Angeles (May 10, 11, & 14) and Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA (May 16, 17).

The outing will then head overseas for dates in Jakarta, Bangkok and Singapore, as well as a two-night stand in BTS’ home country of South Korea at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seioul on June 24 and 25 and as-yet-unannounced gigs in Japan.

A release announcing the tour noted that the Weverse post mentioned Agust D, Suga’s other stage name, which caused a lot of ARMY chatter about what fans might expect from the dates; click here for ticketing and Verified Fan information. The rapper and dancer posted a video in December in which he showed off his smooth moves in a hip-hop dance 101 class with the help of a private instructor.

“Hello everyone. At age 30, I’ve come to take dance lessons. Basic hip-hop moves. It’s been about 12 years since I last did this in high school. I’ll give it a try,” he said in the video, telling fans that he felt like he’d taken a trip back in time to his pre-BTS trainee days. “I’m a mess. This is so hard. It’s so hard to do this [basic moves] after a long time. I feel kind of dumb doing this. When I first joined as a trainee I’d never danced before.”

He also updated ARMY on what he’s been up to since the group announced their hiatus in June. “I’ve learned some basic hip-hop moves. I’ve suddenly got an interest in learning at the age of 30,” he said. ”I’m taking all kinds of lessons now. I’ve started playing the keyboard again. I’m also taking guitar and dance and Japanese and English.”

While J-Hope headlined Lollapalooza in Chicago last July and Jin performed his single “The Astronaut” with Coldplay in Argentina in October, Suga’s outing is the first full-fledged solo tour by a member of BTS. The rapper previously released two mixtapes under his solo alter ego, Agust D (2016) and D-2 (2020).

Check out Suga’s tour poster and 2023 solo tour dates:

Courtesy Photo

April 26 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

April 27 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

April 29 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

May 3 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

May 5 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

May 6 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

May 10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

May 11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

May 14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

May 16 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

May 17 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

May 26 — Jakarta, ID @ Indonesia Convention Exhibition Hall 5-6

May 27 — Jakarta, Indonesia @ Indonesia Convention Exhibition Hall 5-6

May 28 — Jakarta, Indonesia @ Indonesia Convention Exhibition Hall 5-6

June 10 — Bangkok, Thailand @ Impact Arena

June 11 — Bangkok, Thailand @ Impact Arena

June 17 — Singapore, SG @ Singapore Indoor Stadium

June 18 — Singapore, SG @ Singapore Indoor Stadium

June 24– Seoul, KR @ Jamsil Indoor Stadium

June 25 — Seoul, KR @ Jamsil Indoor Stadium

Japan dates TBA