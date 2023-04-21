BTS’ Suga Drops Debut Agust D Solo Album ‘D-DAY’: Stream It Now

Suga of BTS released D-DAY, his debut solo album, under his Agust D moniker on Friday (April 21) via Big Hit Music.

The 10-track studio set was preceded by IU collaboration “People Pt.2” as its lead single and also contains the title track, Hot Trending Songs No. 1 “Haegeum,” “HUH?!” (co-written by J-Hope), “Amygdala,” “Interlude: Dawn,” “Snooze” featuring the late Academy Award-winning composer Ryuichi Sakamoto and Kim Woosung of The Rose)” and more.

Upon dropping the lead single earlier this month, the rapper told Billboard he was “actually a little bit worried” about returning to his solo moniker, saying, “‘People Pt.2’ was made thinking about how people will receive Agust D’s music, which is why we also featured [his former collaborator] IU. It’s kind of a trial to release this music under the name Agust D.”

Along with D-DAY, Suga will be releasing Road to D-DAY, a companion documentary that follows the K-pop idol through the process of creating and recording the studio set. The special is scheduled to premiere on Disney+, which also hosts J-Hope’s J-Hope IN THE BOX and BTS’ Permission to Dance On Stage – LA concert special, on the same day as the album’s arrival.

The newly appointed NBA ambassador is also taking over Apple Music with his very own radio show, Agust D Radio. The first episode aired this week with the rest of the five episodes slated for the next four weeks at 7PM PT Mondays / 11AM KST Tuesdays.

Stream D-Day by Suga as Agust D below.