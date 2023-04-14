BTS Sing as a Full Group on Soundtrack for Animated Film ‘Bastions’: Listen to a Preview

While the BTS members are focusing more time on their solo careers, the pop icons are keeping their promise to deliver special group projects in the meantime.

Korean animated film Bastions announced on Friday, April 14, that BTS sings the theme song to its upcoming 3D superhero movie. According to a Korean media report shared by BIGHIT MUSIC, the single features BTS as a full group. Other reports shared the track was recorded before Jin enlisted in his mandatory South Korean military service last December.

Bastions also shared a 30-second preview of the track alongside clips from the flick described as a “K-pop action hero 3D animation” to tell a story of superheroes fighting environmental-pollution villains. Jung Kook and Jimin‘s unmistakable vocals were featured prominently in the clip of the bouncy K-pop song that sounds like it should fit nicely alongside bright BTS hits like “Boys With Luv” or “Butter.”

The Bastions soundtrack will be a star-studded K-pop affair with songs also by BTS’ HYBE label mates LE SSERAFIM, chart-topping female troupe Brave Girls, American Song Contest winner AleXa, soul-pop songbird Heize, rising K-R&B star P.Cassady and more.

The official Bastions websites shares the song’s release is “coming soon,” pointing to a May 12 release date, with the movie premiering on the public Korean TV channel SBS on May 14 at 7:30 a.m. local time. Bastions has shared plans to broadcast the film worldwide as well.

The new Bastions single will be BTS’ first song credited to the full group after last year’s “Bad Decisions” from August with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg. The track peaked at No. 10 on the Hot 100 and No. 26 on Pop Radio. Worldwide, the star-studded collab reached No. 6 on the Billboard Global 200 and No. 7 on the Billboard Global Excl. US chart.