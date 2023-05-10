BTS Solo Documentaries From J-Hope, Suga, Getting Global Release in Theaters

A pair of BTS summer blockbusters are coming to screens near you next month. Two solo documentaries chronicling the break-out journeys of members J-Hope and Suga will be released in theaters worldwide beginning June 17.

j-hope IN THE BOX and SUGA: Road to D-DAY will be released to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the K-pop superstar group that is currently on a break as its members pursue their solo ventures and prepare for (or begin) their compulsory South Korean military service. According to a release announcing the films, “moviegoers around the world will get a behind-the-scenes look at the lives and work of the global music superstars in an immersive experience that can only be felt in movie theaters, thanks to large screens, three-dimensional sound.”

Tickets for both films will be available here beginning May 16 at 7 p.m. ET.

According to a description of IN THE BOX, the doc follows the BTS member as he works on his first solo album, Jack in the Box. “Over the course of the documentary, viewers will be given a close look at the creative process of the artist during the album’s preparation process, as well as front row seats to j-hope’s epic 2022 Lollapalooza performance and the Jack In The Box listening party,” the release promises.

The Suga film follows the rapper as he heads out on his solo adventure, “traveling the world in search of inspiration for his recently released solo album D-DAY. Throughout the documentary, moviegoers will see the star at his most vulnerable, as he discusses his writer’s block with other musicians, and delves deep into his most traumatic memories to pen lyrics for several of his latest songs.”

In a statement about the films, Trafalgar Releasing CEO Marc Allenby said, “We are excited to continue our long-standing working relationship with the HYBE team for the theatrical release of j-hope and SUGA’s solo documentaries, following our recent record-breaking successes with the BTS projects ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – SEOUL: LIVE VIEWING’ and ‘BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas’. It’s great to bring their stories to the big screen in celebration of BTS’ 10th anniversary, a must-see experience for moviegoers around the world.”

Check out a poster below.