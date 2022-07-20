BTS, Snoop Dogg & Benny Blanco’s Collab ‘Bad Decisions’ Finally Has a Release Date: Here’s When It Arrives

Get ready, BTS ARMY! The highly anticipated collaborative track between BTS, Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco — titled “Bad Decisions” — is officially on its way. On Wednesday (July 20), Blanco and BTS shared the news of their forthcoming track via Twitter with a hilarious video and a full schedule pertaining to the song’s rollout plan.

The K-pop group shared the clip to their Twitter page, which consisted of a video call with Blanco begging Jin, Jimin, Jung Kook and V for a spot in the group. “What up, guys. Look, I know we haven’t know each other that long but I want to be in the band,” the producer says in the video. “I want to be in the band — I want to sing and dance. I think I could do it.”

“No,” the BTS members say in unison, with Jimin adding, “But we can make a song together.”

Ecstatic, Blanco replies, “Let’s make the best song in the entire world. Let’s go!”

The excited producer had more to say about the collab in a statement. “I’m still pinching myself,” the producer shared. “I can’t believe I have a song coming out with Jin, Jimin, V and Jung Kook of BTS and Snoop Dogg. It doesn’t even feel real!”

“Bad Decision” is the first single from Blanco’s upcoming third album, which is expected later this year.

Blanco also revealed the release schedule for the track on social media. The rollout includes the single’s art reveal and music video teasers before the music video for the track premieres on Blanco’s YouTube channel on Aug. 5 at midnight ET. A lyric video and recording sketch will also premiere on BTS’ YouTube channel on Aug. 5.

Blanco previously teased the BTS and Snoop collab on July 18, sharing another video call with Scooter Braun and BTS producer and HYBE founder “Hitman” Bang about his plans to ask BTS to work together.

Snoop, meanwhile, has remained mum about his work on the track, though in April, he gave fans an update during the red carpet for the premiere of his and Kelly Clarkson‘s American Song Contest. “You gotta talk to them, but my parts are in,” he said backstage at the competition.

In March, the rapper also told The A.V. Club that he planned to let BTS do the heavy lifting with the song’s promotion. “I’m going to let them tell you about it,” he said while confirming the collab. “It’s official like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s [a] vibe.”

See the announcements for “Bad Decisions” below.