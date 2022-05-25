BTS Share Secrets From the Set of ‘My Universe’ Video With Coldplay in New Making-Of Clip

It’s time to go BTS with BTS. On Wednesday (May 25), the K-pop act shared a new behind-the-scenes look at making the “My Universe” video for their Billboard Hot 100-topping collaboration with Coldplay.

“The concept of this [music video] is that we’re in a world without music and Coldplay and BTS stand up against it,” RM explains in front of a massive green screen from the set, while Jin adds, “Everything here will have CGI. And we’re in these outfits like a group of rebels. … We each have planets. So we have our planet and there are aliens out there too. But this is a world where music is forbidden. We still sing out ‘My Universe’ from each of our planets. We go against the oppression and sing our song.”

Later on, the boy band shoot scenes in which Coldplay frontman Chris Martin was later added in digitally and play-act at fighting the spy camera that follows them in the clip. (“Chris is taller than all of us and we’re all looking down; we have to look up!” Jungkook points out, leading the others to crack up while a platinum-haired J-Hope jokes, “We’re basically looking at Chris’ belly button.”)

“My Universe” served as the second single from Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres album, which also featured lead single “Higher Power,” 10-minute closer “Coloratura” and Selena Gomez duet “Let Somebody Go.” The out-of-this-world BTS collaboration rocketed to No. 1 on the Hot 100, scoring Martin and co. their first chart-topper since 2008’s “Viva la Vida.”

Watch BTS break down the “My Universe” music video from the set below.