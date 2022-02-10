BTS Pay Homage to Bob Dylan in Samsung ‘Galaxy For the Planet’ Ad

BTS star in a new campaign from Samsung in which the K-pop superstars advocate for a cleaner, greener planet. In a nearly two-minute video for the tech giant’s “Galaxy For the Planet” push that dropped on Wednesday (Feb. 9), Jungkook, V, RM J-Hope, Jin, Suga and Jimin take turns holding up placards with dire messages such as “The oceans are drowning in plastic,” “Marine animals are suffering, it’s time for a change” and “With the power of we, us together,” over images of giant pools of plastic in the seas projected onto a screen behind them.

Explore Explore BTS See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Silently holding, then tossing the poster board messages in an homage to Bob Dylan’s iconic 1965 music video for “Subterranean Homesick Blues” in which he displays, then discards cue cards with key lyrics, the boy band share their urgent message wordlessly by slowly revealing their important messages. “Our small actions can turn a ripple into a new wave,” reads one, while another urges, “Let’s rethink the life of a product” and “Recycle ocean-bound plastics, use more eco-conscious packaging,” and a final set read, “Repurpose old devices for new uses.”

The somber clip ends with all seven standing together to deliver the message “Let’s work together for a better future” as a tsunami of digital flowers fill the screen and coalesce into an image of a cleaner planet.

The visual is timed to the launch of a new range of Galaxy smartphones and tablets that the company says are made with “repurposed ocean-bound discarded fishing nets.” In a press release announcing the effort, the company promised that for now, and the future, it is committed to incorporating the ocean-bound plastics in all its products, beginning with the devices that were released on Wednesday.

BTS have a long association with Samsung, which has found them promoting everything from phones to earbuds in ads including a surprise appearance in a Mother’s Day ad last year.

Watch the video below.