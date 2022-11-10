RM’s First Solo Album Finally Has a Title & Release Date: Here’s When It Arrives

BTS ARMY, this is not a drill: RM promised that a solo album would be arriving in the imminent future, and now a date has been set, along with the project’s official title. On Thursday (Nov. 10), the rapper dropped the news via Instagram, sharing a photo of a bright blue patch of denim, along with the LP’s details.

“‘Indigo,'” RM captioned the post. “RM 1st Solo Album, 12/2.”

BTS’ music label, BigHit Music, also shared the news to its respective feeds, along with a photo of a blue fabric swatch with the album title bleached in white. The label also added that Indigo will be released on Dec. 2 at 12 a.m. ET and 2 p.m. KT.

“Indigo recounts the stories and experiences RM has gone through, like a diary,” a press release said of the project. “The album will present a different charm of RM with various featured artists.” (None of the featured artists have yet been announced.)

Though Indigo will be RM’s first full-length solo album, the rapper previously released two mixtapes. He was the first of the BTS members to share solo material, dropping his self-titled mixtape in 2015, which contained singles “Do You,” “Awakening” and “Joke.” RM then released a second mixtape in 2018 titled Mono. “Forever Rain” was released as the only single from this latter body of work, and the set debuted at No. 26 on the Billboard 200.

The announcement of RM’s solo album arrives shortly after fellow BTS member Jin released his own solo track titled “The Astronaut.” The track currently sit at No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100.

See RM’s album announcement below.