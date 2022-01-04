RM, Jin & Suga of BTS Have Recovered From COVID-19

RM, Jin and Suga have successfully recovered from COVID-19, according to their Seoul-based label, Big Hit. The company issued two statements via Weverse in the new year announcing that the BTS singers are no longer in quarantine, and thanked the group’s loyal ARMY for the outpouring of support while they were sick.

“We would like to inform you that BTS members RM and Jin have made full recoveries from COVID-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of today at noon, Jan. 4,” the Jan. 4 statement read. “RM and Jin who had been receiving treatment from home for the past 10 days from Saturday, Dec. 25, are now able to return to their daily activities. Neither member exhibited any particular symptoms during their quarantine. Jin had a slight fever when he first began treatment at home but has since made a full recovery.”

“We would like to thank all fans who have shown concerns for the artists’ health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19.We will continue to place the health of the artists as our top priority, and to vigilantly follow the healthcare guidelines,” the statement concluded.

Suga, who was the first to test positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 24, has also recovered. Big Hit issued an update Jan. 2 and confirmed that his quarantine ended Jan. 3. “Suga, who had been receiving treatment from home for the past 10 days from Friday, Dec. 24, is now able to return to his daily activities,” Big Hit shared via Weverse. “Suga did not exhibit any particular symptoms during his quarantine and is currently recuperating while resting at home.”

BTS is currently on a break from song promotions and touring. On Dec. 5, the label revealed that the group will be going on an “extended period of rest,” their second since 2019. “This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy. It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families,” the label explained in a statement.

Fans of BTS can look forward to an in-person Seoul concert in March, as well as an album meant to start a “new chapter” for the group, in 2022.