BTS Heating Up the Kitchen With Return of Cooking Program, ‘BTS Recipe’

Just days after announcing the release date of their next album and wrapping up their explosive “Permission to Dance on Stage – Las Vegas” residency, BTS are hopping back into the kitchen for the return of their cooking and education program, The BTS Recipe.

The new season — an effort to spread Korean culture and language across the planet — is being spearheaded by HYBE EDU and in a video announcing season 2 unseen hands prepare a series of traditional dishes as the septet sit down for a communal dinner while jaunty jazz plays in the background. “Next recipe? This is a dish Koreans often take for lunch when going on a trip or having a picnic,” reads a translation of the announcement.

“It’s easy to grab with one hand and eat as a simple meal, too. What might this dish be?” The teaser promises that the answer will drop at 10 p.m. ET on Friday (April 22).

At their final Vegas show on Saturday night, the group played a teaser video for the crowd that featured black-and-white clips of each member — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook — before they all said the phrase “We Are Bulletproof” in unison followed by a date: June 10, 2022. While “We Are Bulletproof” appears to be the slogan for the new era, the album title has yet to be revealed.

On Sunday, BTS’ label Big Hit Music made the news official on Weverse, posting a message confirming that an album is just under two months away.

“Hello,” the message begins. “This is Big Hit Music. BTS will be back with another new album on June 10, 2022. Details on the new album will be provided in a separate notice at a later date. We look forward to your love and support for BTS’ new album. Thank you.” This will be the group’s first album since the November 2020 release of the Billboard 200-topping Be — home to their first two solo Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits, “Dynamite” and “Life Goes On.”

