Watch Jimin & Jungkook Make Gimbap in New ‘BTS Recipe’ Episode

Sure, BTS is already one of the biggest pop acts in the world, but the septet are expanding their talents into the kitchen with the return of their cooking and education program, The BTS Recipe.

For the newest episode, released on Thursday (April 21), Jimin and Jungkook try their hand at mouth-watering gimbap, a Korean dish made with cooked rice, along with a variety of vegetables, fish and meats all rolled up in dried sheets of seaweed and served in delicious, bite-sized slices.

Between some playful banter and debates over ingredients, the duo ended up nailing the recipe, and later enjoyed their snack while riding around in the car.

The new season — an effort to spread Korean culture and language across the planet — is being spearheaded by HYBE EDU.

That’s not all for BTS this year. At their final Vegas show on Saturday night, the group played a teaser video for the crowd that featured black-and-white clips of each member, before they collectively said the phrase “We Are Bulletproof,” followed by a date: June 10, 2022. While “We Are Bulletproof” appears to be the slogan for the new era, the album title has yet to be revealed.

A day later, BTS’ label Big Hit Music made the news official on Weverse, posting a message confirming that an album is just under two months away. “Hello,” the message begins. “This is Big Hit Music. BTS will be back with another new album on June 10, 2022. Details on the new album will be provided in a separate notice at a later date. We look forward to your love and support for BTS’ new album. Thank you.”