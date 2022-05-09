BTS performs onstage at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3rd, 2022 in Las Vegas.

BTS are gearing up for a new era, a celebration of their accomplishments as a group over the past decade. Proof is an anthology of the Grammy-nominated group’s most notable songs from throughout their career, plus a few new tracks.

The new anthology follows the 2020 full length album Be, which marked BTS’ fifth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart. Be was also the second chart-topper of 2020 for the pop group, following Map of the Soul: 7, which debuted at No. 1 on the chart dated March 7.

As information about the upcoming era continues to trickle in, see below for everything we know about BTS’ Proof so far.

Proof release date

Proof is set to be released on June 10, though pre-orders for are already available through BTS’ Weverse shop function.

It’s an anthology

BTS released a “logo trailer” for the album last week, which revealed that the LP will be an anthology of their music catalogue thus far.

The video takes fans through their various eras through animated text that corresponded to their EPs, compilations and studio albums, which includes early career releases such as O!RUL8,2? and Skool Luv Affair, Love Yourself: Tear, Map of the Soul: 7, their most recent set, 2020’s Be. and more.

Proof will celebrate BTS’ ninth anniversary as a group

“The BTS anthology album that embodies the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their endeavors,” a statement from the group’s label, Big Hit Entertainment, read. “The anthology album Proof that consists of three CDs includes many different tracks — including three all-new tracks — that reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past present and future of BTS.”

Tracklist

On Sunday and Monday (May 8-9), BTS revealed the tracklist of songs that are set to be included on the first and second CDs of the three-CD release.

CD one includes several of the Bangtan Boys’ Billboard Hot 100 chart entries, including “Boy With Luv” featuring Halsey, “DNA,” “ON,” and “IDOL,” as well as No. 1 singles “Dynamite” and “Butter.” “Yet to Come,” which will be one of three new songs included on Proof, is also included on CD one. Meanwhile, CD two highlights deeper cuts from BTS’ discography, such as “Her,” “Filter,” “Stay” and “Moon.”

“Yet to Come” is the lead single

“Yet to Come,” is set to arrive on June 8. The official video for the lead single will arrive on June 10, which is the same day as the album release.

It has three new tracks

In addition to “Yet to Comes,” BTS’ Proof will feature two other new tracks, according to the statement by Big Hit Entertainment.