BTS Unveils ‘Proof’ Anthology Album Tracklist for CDs 1 & 2: See It Here

BTS is officially in rollout mode for their upcoming anthology album, Proof. The K-pop stars on Sunday and Monday (May 8-9) revealed the tracklist of songs that are set to be included on the first and second CDs of the three-CD release.

CD one includes several of the Bangtan Boys’ Billboard Hot 100 chart entries, including “Boy With Luv” featuring Halsey, “DNA,” “ON,” and “IDOL,” as well as No. 1 singles “Dynamite” and “Butter.” “Yet to Come,” which will be one of three new songs included on Proof, is also included on CD one. Meanwhile, CD two highlights deeper cuts from BTS’ discography, such as “Her,” “Filter,” “Stay” and “Moon.” The tracklist for CD three of the anthology is scheduled to arrive by May 11.

Coming off the heels of two incredibly successful years for the K-pop group, Proof is arriving as a celebration of BTS’ upcoming ninth anniversary this year.

“The BTS anthology album that embodies the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their endeavors,” an earlier statement from BTS’ management group Big Hit Music read. “The anthology album Proof that consists of three CDs includes many different tracks — including three all-new tracks — that reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past present and future of BTS.”

Proof is set to be released on June 10, and is currently available to pre-order via BTS’ Weverse shop function. See the full tracklist for CDs one and two from BTS’ Proof below.