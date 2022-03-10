BTS’ Homecoming ‘Permission to Dance’ Concerts Have One Catch: A ‘No Yelling’ Rule

ARMY can turn a hashtag into a trend, turn a song into a hit. What they can’t do, is holler at BTS’s homecoming shows.

The K-pop superstar return to Seoul for a round of triumphant shows this week at Jamsil Olympic Stadium.

The novel coronavirus and its variants is still problematic around the globe. So, to combat the spread, strict guidelines are in place for the pop stars’ shows.

Yelling and chanting is out, though, mercifully, clapping is not banned, explains a statement shared by BTS’ music company, Big Hit Entertainment.

On the flip side, fans are encouraged to “groove while seated,” but it remains unclear just how much grooving is permitted.

The Permission to Dance on Stage – Seoul shows are capped at 15,000, with 5% of those seats reserved for “disease prevention personnel.”

Explore Explore BTS See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The rules are unlikely to ruin the experience for the loyal ARMY, who helped their heroes to collect three new social media records in the last month, according to Guinness World Records. BTS are now record-holders for most followers for a music group on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

BTS are no strangers to smashing records. They currently hold more than 25 to Guinness World Records, including a number of titles on Billboard’s charts.

BTS’ hit single “Permission to Dance” got away to a hot start following its release last year, by debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S charts. “Permission to Dance” started at the summit of the Billboard Hot 100 in July 2021, replacing another BTS song, “Butter.”

BTS will perform at the 70,000-capacity Jamsil Olympic Stadium today (March 10), Saturday (March 12) and Sunday (March 13). These latest dates mark the group’s first concert to a live audience in Korea in roughly two and a half years. The last time they appeared in-person in Korea was for the BTS World Tour ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ shows at the same venue in October 2019.