BTS’ ‘Permission to Dance on Stage’ Shows Drew Massive Global Crowds

BTS didn’t just pack the house at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium last week, they also drew millions of ARMY faithful around the world for their series of shows that ended over the weekend with the final gig in their “Permission to Dance On Stage – Las Vegas” residency. According to a statement released on Sunday (April 17), the in-person portion of the four-show stand was attended by around 200,000 people, while the number of online viewers who dialed in to the livestream reached around 402,000 in 182 countries/regions on the concluding day on Saturday.

Since kicking off the “BTS Permission to Dance On Stage” in October, the septet has played 12 shows around the world in Seoul, Los Angeles and Las Vegas which drew more than 4 million attendees/viewers in-person, via virtual live stream and through live viewing/live play, according to a release from the group’s management.

“What we remember most from this show is your cheers. For the past nine years, you are the reason we have been happy,” the group said in a statement on the last day of the tour. “We won’t forget our show in Las Vegas.”

At their final Vegas show on Saturday night, the group played a teaser video for the crowd that featured black-and-white clips of each member — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook — before they all say the phrase “We Are Bulletproof” in unison followed by a date: June 10, 2022. While “We Are Bulletproof” appears to be the slogan for the new era, the album title has yet to be revealed.

On Sunday, BTS’ label Big Hit Music made the news official on Weverse, posting a message confirming that an album is just under two months away. “Hello,” the message began. “This is Big Hit Music. BTS will be back with another new album on June 10, 2022. Details on the new album will be provided in a separate notice at a later date. We look forward to your love and support for BTS’ new album. Thank you.”

The upcoming collection will be the group’s first album since the November 2020 release of the Billboard 200-topping Be — home to their first two solo Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits, “Dynamite” and “Life Goes On.” Since then, they’ve released two more solo No. 1 singles: “Butter,” which topped the Hot 100 for 10 weeks, and “Permission to Dance.”