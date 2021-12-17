×
BTS Dish the Hits at a Los Angeles Crosswalk: Watch

On Thursday night (Dec. 16), the K-pop phenomenon took a detour with an unusual performance in Los Angeles for "The Late Late Show Starring James Corden."

BTS has ruled the biggest stages of them all: stadiums, movie theaters around the globe, the Grammys.

On Thursday night (Dec. 16), the K-pop phenomenon took a detour with an unusual performance in Los Angeles for The Late Late Show Starring James Corden.

Corden seems to have a great rapport with the septet, and he tested the limits to their friendship by asking the lads to perform a mini set at the crosswalk at Beverly Blvd. and Genesee Av.

In a segment that’s part-sketch, part-performance, the British-born talk-show host tries to prep his guests with some bad dance moves (which, thankfully, they ignore), and announces their smoking hot warmup act (it’s a smooth jazz trio).

Never mind. BTS are they ultimate professionals. They brush off Corden’s well-meaning blunders and get to work with a fierce performance of their hits “Butter,” “Permission to Dance” and “Dynamite.”

BTS can now say they’ve played everywhere. Watch below.

