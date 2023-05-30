BTS Sets New Single ‘Take Two’

BTS is back.

In celebration of their 10th anniversary, the K-pop superstars will drop “Take Two,” a new digital single, on June 9.



The title of “Take Two” is a nod to BTS progressing into “their second chapter,” reads a statement from their reps at HYBE, and is said to be an “ode to their fans” — ARMY.



Bandmate SUGA participated in the production of the new recording, with RM and j-hope contributing to the songwriting, the statement continues.

As previously reported, the South Korea-formed phenomenon will celebrate their milestone with BTS 10th Anniversary FESTA. The annual event coincides with the date of the group’s debut (June 13, 2013), and will roll out from today, culminating in a grand finale June 17 in Seoul.



BTS FESTA at Yeouido, in the South Korean capital, will be open to the public.



Formed around Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, BTS made its first Billboard chart appearance in 2013, when “No More Dreams” debuted at No. 14 on World Digital Song Sales (before climbing to No. 2 seven years later). Since then, the group has broken numerous records, including the most Hot 100 No. 1 debuts among groups and the most top 10 debuts among groups. All seven members have now scored solo hits on the Billboard Hot 100.



With BTS having tallied six Hot 100 No. 1s, and Jimin notching his first with “Like Crazy,” BTS joined the Beatles and the Supremes as the only groups with at least six leaders and at least one member having led the list solo.



The hits have dropped around the globe. In the U.K., BTS has bagged five top 10 appearances on the national albums survey, including two No. 1s. The septet has also hit the top 10 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart on four occasions.



