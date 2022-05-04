BTS Announces New Album Is an Anthology — and Includes Three New Tracks

The details about BTS‘ new album, Proof, are starting to trickle in, and ARMY is dripping with excitement. On Wednesday (May 4), the K-pop stars shared more about the forthcoming release by releasing a “logo trailer” for the album, which revealed that the LP will be an anthology of their music catalogue thus far.

Explore Explore BTS See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The video takes fans through their various eras through animated text that corresponded to their EPs, compilations and studio albums, which includes early career releases such as O!RUL8,2? and Skool Luv Affair, Love Yourself: Tear, Map of the Soul: 7, their most recent set, 2020’s Be. and more.

In addition to the video’s release, the K-pop group’s label, Big Hit Entertainment, issued a statement via the group’s Weverse page, telling fans that Proof serves two purposes — to celebrate BTS’ upcoming ninth anniversary as a group, and to provide ARMY with an expansive collection of their songs.

“The BTS anthology album that embodies the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their endeavors,” the statement read. “The anthology album Proof that consists of three CDs includes many different tracks — including three all-new tracks — that reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past present and future of BTS.”

Proof is set to be released on June 10, though pre-orders for the release will be available through BTS’ Weverse shop function starting on Thursday, May 5, at 11 a.m. KT. For North American fans, that means pre-orders begin on Wednesday, May 4, at 10 p.m. ET

Watch the Proof logo trailer below.