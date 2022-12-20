BTS Movie Chronicling Busan Concert, ‘BTS Yet to Come in Cinemas,’ Due Out in Early 2023

If you missed out on BTS‘ Oct. 15 show at Busan’s World Expo 2030 bid on Oct. 15 then you’ll have another chance to re-live the magic in early 2023. The on-hiatus K-pop superstars will release BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas in movie theaters worldwide on Feb. 1.

According to a release announcing the movie the footage from the concert has been fashioned into a “special cinematic cut, re-edited and remixed for the big screen,” complete with new close-ups and a “whole new view” of the entire show. The concert in front of a huge crowd in Busan, South Korea featured the band’s members — Jin, RM, Jimin, V, J-Hope, Suga and Jung Kook — playing some of their most beloved hits, including “Dynamite,” “Butter” and “Idol,” as well as the first concert performance of “Run BTS” from June’s Proof album.

The movie presented by HYBE, Trafalgar Releasing and CJ 4DPlex will hit screens for a limited run in more than 110 countries and territories, with a special Feb. 4 event dedicated to “light stick screenings,” during which ARMY members can light up the theaters with the group’s signature glow devices. In addition to standard formatting, Yet to Come will also be released in a number of special versions, including immersive 270-degree field of view ScreenX, 4DX, which mimics the effects of the concert’s live atmosphere and 4DX Screen, which combines both formats.

“We look forward to collaborating once again with the teams at CJ 4DPlex, and HYBE to bring BTS’ awe-inspiring Busan concert to the big screen in this special cinematic cut,” said Trafalgar Releasing CEO Marc Allenby in a statement. “The group’s engagement with audiences has always been perfectly suited to the cinema, and we are excited to welcome fans from all corners of the globe to this must-see celebration.”

Tickets for the screenings will go on sale here beginning Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. ET.

“We are thrilled to announce our second ScreenX collaboration and first 4DX, 4DXScreeen collaboration with BTS,” added Jong Ryeol Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. “This film is made for both special formats, which fans can experience our movie completely through enlarged screens with 3 different angles and moving motion seats aligning to BTS’s music.”

Yet to Come is Trafalgar’s fifth release with BTS, following on the heels of this year’s BTS Permission to Dance on Stage — Seoul: Live Viewing, as well as 2020’s Break the Silence: The Movie, 2019’s Bring the Soul: The Movie and 2018’s Burn the Stage: The Movie. The one-off concert in Busan was BTS’ final performance together for the immediate future as the elder members of the group are facing enlistment for South Korea’s mandatory military service: oldest member Jin enlisted for active duty earlier this month.