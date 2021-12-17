BTS Slides Into ‘Minecraft’ to Perform ‘Butter’ & ‘Permission to Dance’: Watch

BTS has taken a pair of their hit singles to the digital world. On Thursday (Dec. 16), the K-pop superstars did an impromptu a concert for YouTube’s ESCAPE2021. Instead of showing up in their normal human forms, the BTS members appeared as “Minecraft” versions of themselves for a surprise performance of their Billboard Hot 100 hits “Butter” and “Permission to Dance.”

The digital concert featured a vibrant pixelated stage with butter-yellow flooring and skies filled with heart-shaped hot air balloons as Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook took turns singing, dancing in unison, and exciting the virtual fans in attendance. The performance capped off a lucrative year for the K-pop group and served as a close to ESCAPE2021, YouTube’s “global, interactive livestream that challenged people to play their way through 2021 trends.”

“Butter” hit the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 on June 5 and maintained the position for 10 out of the 20 weeks the song has been on the chart. The poppy track also racked up six Guinness World Records for the K-pop group, which saw them earn the “most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Digital Singles chart” title with 18 weeks at No. 1. The track is also the most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours, and earned four YouTube records when the video for the track dropped.

“Permission to Dance” also hit No. 1 on the Hot 100, peaking on July 25 and staying on the chart for a total of seven weeks.

See BTS’ Minecraft set below.