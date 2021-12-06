BTS Members Launch Individual Instagram Accounts Amid ‘Extended Period of Rest’ Announcement

BTS is using their “extended period of rest” to share tidbits of their life on Instagram. On Monday (Dec. 6), all seven BTS members made individual accounts on the social media app, and have already amassed a significant amount of followers in the few hours their pages have been live.

The Bangtan Boys’ usernames are as follows: RM is @rkive, Jin is @jin, Suga is @agustd, J-Hope is @uarmyhope, Jimin is @j.m, and V is @thv. Jungkook surprised fans with his username @abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz, as he purposefully left out the “J” and “K” of the alphabet to represent his name’s initials. Each of the accounts are verified, with the members having between 12.5 to 13. 8 million followers on the social media platform as of early Monday (Dec. 6).

The newly-minted Instagram accounts come after BTS’ management company, Big Hit, revealed that they will be taking a break from work following the completion of their Permission To Dance On Stage – LA concerts and their appearance at 2021 Jingle Ball Tour, their second break since becoming a group. The deserved time off arrives after an incredible 2021 for the K-pop stars, which saw them earn a Grammy nomination for best pop group/duo performance for “Dynamite” and log three No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 this year with “Butter,” “Permission to Dance” and “My Universe” alongside Coldplay.

“This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy. It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families. We kindly ask once again that you show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest,” a portion of the statement read.

In between Instagram posts and their final end of year appearances, BTS will be preparing a concert for March 2022 and the release of a new album in the upcoming year.

See BTS’ first Instagram posts below.