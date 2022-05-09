Sweat It Out With BTS in Lower Body Workout Video: Watch

BTS at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3rd, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Who knew staying fit can take as little as 15 minutes a day?

In a new video shared by HYBE EDU on Monday (May 9), BTS stresses the importance of exercise in maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

“My little sister was watching YouTube when I got home,” RM tells the camera at the start of the video. “She was following a home workout video. It was so cute. I hope you work out and stay healthy. I think it’s better to start working out when you’re young. The younger the better.”

The clip then launches into a lower body workout, which features squats, lunges, deadlifts with dumbbells and hip bridges. “The importance of lower body exercises cannot be overstressed. These exercises burn a lot of calories and can help transform your body,” the description of the video reads. “Like last time, today we need two dumbbells with the right weight for you or two 500mL water bottles.”

Clips of BTS working out and having fun, being their goofy selves, are weaved throughout the workout video, proving that exercise can be fun — especially when done with friends.

The lower body workout comes just a week after another workout video focusing on upper body in just 12 minutes, with effective exercises including push-ups, small weight lifts, bent-over rows, overhead presses and the “Superman.”

The fun workout videos come just a month before BTS is scheduled to launch their highly anticipated Proof, an anthology celebrating the group’s nine years as a band. See the newly released tracklist for CDs 1 and 2 here. Proof is out on June 10.

Watch and follow along with the BTS-approved lower body workout video below.