Jungkook Has a Mullet Again & BTS Fans Are Loving It

"The gates of heaven opened up... and there he was... mullet Jungkook."

Jungkook
Jungkook of BTS attends a press conference for BTS's new digital single 'Butter' at Olympic Hall on May 21, 2021 in Seoul, South Korea. The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via GI

Jungkook is looking smooth like butter with his new mullet, which he showed off in a Twitter ad by vacuum company Coway.

In the 25-second video released on Monday (May 16), all seven members of BTS are dressed in sleek white suits, with Jungkook hanging out on a couch with his shoulder-length new ‘do.

As expected, the ARMY was loving the mullet on Twitter, though eagle-eyed and longtime fans have pointed out that the star has rocked the 80s-inspired hairstyle before, proving that he truly looks good in anything.

Jungkook’s style switch-up comes less than a month before BTS is set to release Proof, an anthology of the Grammy-nominated group’s most notable songs from throughout their career, plus a few new tracks. One of those new tracks, “Yet to Come,” will be released on June 8. The official video for the lead single will arrive on June 10.

The new anthology, which is also out on June 10, follows the 2020 full length album Be, which marked BTS’ fifth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart. Be was also the second chart-topper of 2020 for the pop group, following Map of the Soul: 7, which debuted at No. 1 on the chart dated March 7.

While waiting for Proof to arrive, see below for some of the best reactions to Jungkook’s new mullet.

