BTS’ Jung Kook Announces New World Cup Song ‘Dreamers’ & Performance at Opening Ceremony in Qatar

The K-pop superstar will be part of the 2022 FIFA soundtrack, with a new music video on the way.

Jungkook
Jungkook Courtesy of BIGHIT

BTSJung Kook will release a new single as part of the 2022 FIFA World Cup soundtrack.

Revealed alongside official artwork featuring the K-pop star, “Dreamers” will be released this weekend to coincide with the Opening Ceremony at the upcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

BTS’ Korean label BIGHIT MUSIC also shared that Jung Kook will perform the new song at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The music video to “Dreamers” will be released on Nov. 22 on FIFA’s official YouTube channel.

The upcoming track joins other official songs for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soundtrack, including “Tukoh Taka” by Nicki Minaj, Maluma and Myriam Fares, as well as “Hayya Hayya (Better Together)” by Davido, Trinidad Cardona and Aisha.

“Dreamers” drops on Nov. 20, the same day as the 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off with an opening ceremony and host nation Qatar’s match against Ecuador. A total of 32 teams will participate in the World Cup before one is crowned champion on Dec. 18.

See the announcement and single artwork below.

