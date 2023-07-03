BTS’ Jung Kook Releases ‘Still With You’ and ‘My You’ to Streaming For First Time

BTS‘ Jung Kook made some ARMY dreams come true over the weekend when he uploaded two longtime fan-favorite songs to streaming services for the first time. The previously available solo singles, the bossa nova-ish “Still With You” (2022) and the swooning ballad “My You” (2020) were originally released only on SoundCloud and YouTube, but are now also available on Apple Music, Spotify and other major streamers.

The two tracks were first released as part of the K-pop superstar group’s annual Festa celebrations. In the midst of the group’s pause while its members pursue solo projects — as well as engage in their mandatory South Korean military service — Jungkook is gearing up to release his debut solo single, “Seven”; the track is due out on July 14.

While it is his first official single, Jung Kook has stepped out of the BTS orbit before, with solo songs including “Dreamers” (a collaboration with Qatari artist Fahad Al-Kubaisi from the 2022 FIFA World Cup soundtrack), “Stay Alive” (from the 7Fates: CHAKHO soundtrack) and his summer 2022 Charlie Puth collab, “Left and Right.”

Last week, BIGHIT Music announced that “Seven” is coming soon, describing the track as an “invigorating summer song” that will allow ARMY to experience “the full breadth of Jung Kook’s charm.” The announcement also noted that there are “many other activities to come.”

Even though several members of BTS have already begun their mandatory military service, the group has remained very active via solo singles and album and group projects. BTS celebrated its 10th anniversary last month, releasing the new single, “Take Two” on June 9 to mark the milestone.

Listen to the Jung Kook songs below.