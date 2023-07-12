Jung Kook Recruits Latto for New Single ‘Seven’: Watch the Teaser

Less than a week after debuting a set of sultry photos in support of his forthcoming new single “Seven,” Jung Kook has revealed that Grammy-nominated rap star Latto will feature on the track. The BTS member announced the news by launching the first official teaser of the “Seven” music video, which Latto does not appear in. Nonetheless, her name appears in the video’s title.

The new single marks the first collaboration between Jung Kook and Latto. When the news of the collaboration first broke, Latto tweeted “S/O to the Army,” alongside three “7” emojis, a simultaneous reference to the song’s title and her own jackpot imagery. The announcement adds to the “Big Energy” rapper’s banner year. Her Cardi B-assisted “Put It On Da Floor Again” hit No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100, and she recently won best female hip-hop artist at the 2023 BET Awards.

Starring Han So-hee as his on-screen girlfriend, the music video teaser finds Jung Kook engulfed in a heated exchange with her while out at a fancy dinner. A chandelier then falls from the ceiling, disrupting the other patrons while Jung Kook and Han So-hee remained locked in their argument. “Weight of the world on your shoulders/ I catch your waist and ease your mind,” Jung Kook croons over sultry guitar licks.

“Seven” is slated for a July 14 release to coincide with Jung Kook’s performance at Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series on the same day. Jung Kook’s last solo release was “Dreamers,” a song for the 2022 FIFA World Cup soundtrack that peaked at No. 1 on Digital Song Sales.