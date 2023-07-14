BTS’ Jung Kook Thrills ‘GMA’ Audience With Live Debut of Solo Single ‘Seven’

BTS‘ Jung Kook celebrated the release of his first official solo single, “Seven,” on Friday morning (July 14) with the slick, high-energy debut live performance of the breezy pop tune as part of Good Morning America‘s Summer Concert Series from Central Park.

Dressed in a hot weather-appropriate outfit consisting of loose grey pants, a white t-shirt and matching short-sleeved button-down, the k-pop superstar slid across the stage accompanied by four male dancers and backed by a full band during a three-song set that also featured two other BTS classics.

He also boosted the early morning audience’s spirits with a hyped one-man rendition of BTS’ 2020 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 smash “Dynamite,” and then took things down a bit with a smooth run through the 2018 BTS song “Euphoria” from the Love Yourself album.

And though his “Seven” collaborator Latto could not make it to the stage to join him on Friday morning, Jung Kook sat down in the GMA studio to talk about their team-up on the song. The interview — which was moved indoors after severe thunderstorms swept through the area following his performance — found GMA‘s JuJu Chang serving as translator for the pop star, who heaped praise on ARMY for posting up all this week to assure their spots for his performance, and on Latto for killing her verse.

“He basically said thank you to his fans for camping out, that he was excited about the energy and that he wanted to be able to sing for everybody,” Chang said. When asked what his fellow BTS members think of his solo music, Jung Kook smiled and said, “they loved it.”

Jung Kook also said teamed up with Latto was “amazing… Latto was the perfect fit for the song and I love how the song and the music video turned out.” In his final message to ARMY, Jung Kook told them (in Korean via his translator), “I was actually able to wrap-up the performance really well… I could enjoy it really well thanks to all the ARMY support and energy. And this will not be the end, so I hope you look forward to my upcoming performances as well.”

Check out Jung Kook’s GMA performances and interview below.