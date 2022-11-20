BTS‘ Jung Kook Drops World Cup Song ‘Dreamers’ Featuring Qatari Singer Fahad Al Kubaisi: Listen

Right in time for the kickoff of the 2022 World Cup, the new FIFA soundtrack song “Dreamers” comes via BTS‘ Jung Kook and Qatari singer and producer Fahad Al Kubaisi.

The uplifting anthem features vocals from Jung Kook, the third solo track from the youngest BTS member this year following February’s “Stay Alive” (produced by his bandmate Suga) and “Left & Right” (his Hot 100 summer hit with Charlie Puth). Qatari singer and producer Fahad Al Kubaisi also features on the track. The 41-year-old also dropped two singles earlier this year, with both Arab-pop tracks earning millions of streams on YouTube: “Aghnni” has more than 9.5 million views while “Yousfi Al Halla” has over three million.

“Dreamers” features production from RedOne, the pop-dance producer who joined FIFA in late 2021 as Creative Entertainment Executive and has helped helm signature hits for superstars like Nicki Minaj, Lady Gaga, and Enrique Iglesias.

Jung Kook will perform the new song at the opening ceremony for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 202. The star filmed a video teasing the performance revealed after the song’s release.

As previously reported, “Dreamers” is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soundtrack that includes contributions from artists like Nicki Minaj, Maluma, Davido, Myriam Fares and more. The music video for “Dreamers” will release on Nov. 23.

After the festivities begin with the opening ceremony and “Dreamers” performance, World Cup host nation Qatar will play against Ecuador. A total of 32 teams are participating in the World Cup and one will be crowned champion on Dec. 18.

Listen to “Dreamers” below: