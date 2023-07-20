Watch Jung Kook Cover Oasis’ ‘Let There Be Love’ for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge

It’s been a blockbuster week for Jung Kook, and the BTS star is continuing to treat fans with each stop on the promotional tour for “Seven,” his latest single. On Thursday (July 20), the K-pop phenom stopped by BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge to deliver a breathtaking rendition of Oasis’ “Let There Be Love” from the English band’s 2005 album Don’t Believe the Truth.

Backed by a somber mélange of keyboard, drums and guitar, Jung Kook conquered the rousing ballad with his emotive vocal performance, effortlessly slipping in and out of his falsetto as the song crescendoes to its dramatic climax. At the conclusion of his performance, Jung Kook humbly saluted the camera and whispered his thanks.

During his appearance on BBC Radio 1, the global star discussed how he feels about the members of BTS pursuing their own separate projects. “It’s good that we all have time to grow individually through our solo projects that reflect our own characteristics and taste,” he shared. “After these times of personal growth, our synergy will be much more powerful as one team. I want to witness that as soon as possible.” The K-pop star also treated fans to a performance of “Seven,” his garage-inflected collaboration with “Put It On Da Floor Again” rapper Latto.

Jung Kook released “Seven” on July 14, and the following day, he lit up the Good Morning America‘s Summer Concert stage with his first live performance of the track. The track is the first collaboration between Jung Kook and Latto, and arrives as the latest in a string of collaborations from the rapper this year, including her remix of TiaCorine’s “Freaky T,” the Cardi B-assisted “Put It On Da Floor Again” and “Lottery” (with Lu Kala), which peaked at No. 83 on the Billboard Hot 100 back in March.

“Seven” serves as Jung Kook’s first solo release since “Dreamers,” a song for the 2022 FIFA World Cup soundtrack that peaked at No. 1 on Digital Song Sales. The official music video for “Seven,” which stars Han So-hee as Jung Kook’s on-screen girlfriend, has already collected more than 83 million views in less than a week.

Check out Jung Kook’s Live Lounge Oasis cover above, and his “Seven” performance and clips from the interview below: