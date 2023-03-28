BTS’ Jung Kook Is a Denim Dream in New Calvin Klein Campaign

Jung Kook is the latest K-pop star to team up with Calvin Klein, and the superstar dropped jaws with his steamy first campaign as global brand ambassador, which dropped in full on Tuesday (March 28).

In the clip, shot by photographer Park Jong Ha, Jung Kook rocks Calvin Klein jeans as he lounges around on a leather couch and flirts with the camera. Zayde Wølf’s “King” soundtracks the 30-second spot, as the BTS star smiles at the camera to the tune of the fitting lyrics, “It’s good to be king.”

It’s been an exciting year for Jung Kook, particularly in music, with a string of solo sings. Days after the release of BTS’ anthology album Proof in June 2022, Jung Kook took to the group’s SoundCloud account to share another meaningful song for fans. “My You” is filled with touching messages to the ARMY, made evident through moving lyrics that reference the group’s unofficial color: “Shining purple light/ Thankful to be by your side now.”

Jung Kook also teamed up with Charlie Puth for the catchy “Left and Right,” before making his biggest global move as a soloist when he performed the song “Dreamers” at the 2022 World Cup opening ceremony as part of its official soundtrack. The RedOne-produced dance track and saw Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi join him on stage for the performance.

Watch Jung Kook star in Calvin Klein’s Spring 2023 campaign below.