BTS’ Jung Kook Collabs With Alesso for Dance Remix of ‘Seven’: Stream It Now

Jung Kook is showing ARMY what devotion is. The BTS member added another layer of collaboration to his new hit song “Seven” by dropping a dance-heavy remix with Swedish DJ and producer Alesso on Friday (Aug. 25).

The latest version of the song that features Latto adds waves of synth bass and rhythmic variation that help the track — according to the press release — “encapsulate the sound of sizzling summer nights.”

Since the BTS singer dropped the original version of “Seven” on July 14, the song has found success on the Billboard charts. It debuted at No. 1 on the July 29-dated Billboard Hot 100, making Jung Kook the second member of the K-pop band to top the all-genre tally. (Jimin was the first when his single “Like Crazy” debuted at No. 1 in April.) “Seven” also marked the first time that rapper Latto reached the summit of the chart.

The song has also topped the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. tallies for five weeks to date. “Seven” reaching No. 1 on both charts also marked the first time that a BTS soloist topped the two lists.

But Jung Kook’s single on the Aug. 26-dated Global Excl. U.S. list isn’t the only one by a BTS member in the top 10. V’s two latest solo songs — “Love Me Again” and “Rainy Days” — debuted at Nos. 6 and 8, respectively. The achievement makes V the fifth member of BTS to have songs in the tally’s top 10 as a solo artist.

Check out Jung Kook’s “Seven” remix with Alesso below: