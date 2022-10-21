BTS’ Jin Surprise Releases ‘Super Tuna,’ ‘Abyss’ And ‘Tonight’ For Streaming: Listen

Hours after Jin surprised fans with news that he’d debut his new solo single “The Astronaut” live at Coldplay‘s upcoming Buenos Aires show, the BTS singer delivered yet another gift for ARMY.

At midnight on Friday, Oct. 20, Jin’s three solo songs “Super Tuna,” “Abyss” and “Tonight” became available across all streaming services via BIGHIT MUSIC.

Previously, the singles released between 2019-2021 were only available across the group’s SoundCloud and YouTube accounts.

Let’s break down the three songs for those needing a refresher.

Released in June 2019 as part of BTS’ sixth-anniversary celebrations, “Tonight” was Jin’s first entirely original solo song uploaded to the group’s SoundCloud. Jin and BTS leader RM wrote the acoustic R&B-pop track alongside longtime collaborators Slow Rabbit and Hiss Noise, highlighting Jin’s airy falsetto over production that shifts from sparse guitar to an emotional mix of piano and synthesizers. “Tonight” has garnered more than 53 million streams on BTS’ SoundCloud.

To celebrate his birthday in December 2020, Jin released the moving, personal ballad “Abyss,” which shared an honest look at his grappling with performance anxiety, his insecurities, and burnout. The track was also written by Jin and RM, alongside longtime BTS producer Pdogg, and BUMZU who produced the song and is known for his heavy involvement with artists like SEVENTEEN and NU’EST. “Abyss” has more than 29 million streams on SoundCloud and 31.5 million streams on YouTube.

As another birthday present for ARMY in 2021, Jin switched things up entirely with his super-fun, super-synth track “Super Tuna,” which became an unexpected viral hit even without global distribution. The one-minute song was written and produced by Jin and BUMZU with “Super Tuna” with its accompanying choreography video taking a life of its own and garnering tons of covers across TikTok that even had the Teletubbies joining.

So far, “Super Tuna” has peaked at No. 4 on the weekly Hot Trending Songs Chart and currently sits at No. 11 after 45 weeks. Its choreography video has more than 76 million views on YouTube, plus more than 8.1 million streams on SoundCloud.

The new releases come ahead of Jin’s forthcoming solo single “The Astronaut,” co-written by Jin and Coldplay. The song drops one week from now at midnight on Oct. 28. BTS shared that concept photos, a music video and a lyric video all promised as part of the rollout for the track.

Listen to the new Jin songs here.