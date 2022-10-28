BTS’ Jin Drops Emotional Solo Single ’The Astronaut’: Watch the Heartwarming Music Video

Jin‘s highly anticipated solo single “The Astronaut” has finally landed.

The BTS superstar revealed the stunning, nearly five-minute rock-pop track on Friday (Oct. 28), worldwide alongside its heartwarming music video.

While BTS had previously revealed that “The Astronaut” was co-written by Jin and Coldplay, the entire song reveals the stadium-sized rock sound that the British band is known for as a perfect bed for Jin’s steady, soothing vocals.

While Jin’s past solo songs like “Awake” and “Epiphany” have proven he can bring raw emotions to his ballads, “The Astronaut” is able to capture that same sentimental approach to a more upbeat, dynamic pop-rock song. If you listen closely, one can even hear Chris Martin seemingly harmonizing with Jin on a few notes.

“The Astronaut” music video lets Jin embrace his actor side and tell a heartwarming story of an alien navigating Planet Earth, finding moments of wonder and joy throughout the journey, and ultimately deciding to call this planet his home. Jin looks cool and calm throughout the visual, which includes special cameos of his Coldplay collaborators and loving shoutouts to ARMY if one looks closely.

October is a major month for Jin’s music. Three of the star’s solo tracks hit worldwide streaming services for the first time on Oct. 21, and following the release of “The Astronaut” on Oct. 28, he’ll give the debut performance of the track alongside Coldplay less than 24 hours later at the band’s concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Fans can watch the concert at River Plate stadium in a movie experience with more than 3,500 theaters in more than 70 countries “cinecasting” the show.

Previous to this single, all seven members of BTS teamed up with Coldplay on the single “My Universe” for the latter’s Music of the Spheres album. The track debuted atop the Hot 100, becoming the first Hot 100 No. 1 by two groups each sporting lead billing on a song.