Watch BTS Send Jin Off to Military Camp & Rub His Newly Buzzed Hair in Heartwarming, Intimate Video

Even before BTS‘ official debut, the group was recording and sharing personal and intimate moments with their fans so, naturally, ARMY got a glimpse into Jin‘s big day of enlisting in South Korea’s military service.

All six of Jin’s band mates came to send him off to the Yeoncheon army base, located north of Seoul and just a few miles 10 miles from the Demilitarized Zone separating South and North Korea. BTS managed to avoid the crowds gathered at the base (which reportedly included dozens of journalists and security staff, plus a handful of fans) and enjoyed some quiet time with Jin.

Soundtracked to BTS’ new Proof song “For Youth,” the three-minute clip shows the stars cracking jokes, posing for photos and selfies, and the guys getting a kick out of rubbing their hands through Jin’s newly buzzed hair.

Of course, Jin shared a message for fans before heading off: “Health is a top priority so I won’t get sick, and I hope you stay healthy too, ARMY.”

Viewers then saw RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook proudly watch Jin join his fellow recruits and give the first salute of his military service.

RM shared some additional thoughts at the end of the video that spoke to his nurturing side as the group leader. “Jin hates the cold so I’m a bit worried,” the “Wild Flower” star said. “But we’ll follow him soon. I don’t feel great sending him off, but he always does well wherever he is, so I’m sure he’ll do well. It’s sad, but this is everyone’s duty.”

Per South Korean law, all able-bodied men must serve in the armed forces for at least 18 months with varying lengths of service time. The BTS members shared earlier this year that they will all serve in the coming months with plans to reunite in 2025.

Watch the heartfelt Jin’s Entrance Ceremony video as part of BTS’ BANGTAN BOMB YouTube series below: