BTS‘ Jin to Debut ’The Astronaut’ Live During Coldplay Buenos Aires Show

BTS‘ Jin is picking a massive stage for the live debut of his just-announced solo single, “The Astronaut.” In fact, the entire world can tune in when the K-pop icon performs the song during his friends Coldplay‘s upcoming Oct. 28 concert at Buenos Aires, Argentina’s River Plate stadium, which will be beamed out to more than 3,500 movie theaters in more than 70 countries.

Big Hit Music confirmed the news on BTS’ Weverse page, noting that the concert will not be livestreamed, but that video of “The Astronaut” live debut featuring Coldplay will be uploaded after the show “to make sure ARMY all around the world can watch Jin and Coldplay’s performance.” The concert will take place just hours after “The Astronaut” — written by Jin and Coldplay — is released; Coldplay and BTS previously collaborated on the 2021 global smash “My Universe.”

For fans who haven’t gotten a chance to see Coldplay’s eye-popping, luminous Music of the Spheres show — which has sold more than 5.4 million tickets to date while racking up more than $60 million in concert grosses in July — the Oct. 28-29 two-night-only cinema special will capture the explosive event in all its glory thanks to BAFTA-winning director Paul Dugdale. Coldplay recently postponed 8 Brazilian shows due to singer Chris Martin’s “serious lung infection.”

The official poster for “The Astronaut” was unveiled on Wednesday and three different concept photos will arrive next, on Oct. 23, 24 and 25, before Jin drops the official music video teaser on Oct. 26. News about “The Astronaut” came just one day after it was confirmed that all seven members of the K-pop boy band will face the mandate to serve in South Korea’s military for at least 18 months.

See the announcement of the “Astronaut” live debut — complete with a text exchange between Jin and Coldplay’s Martin — below.