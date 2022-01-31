BTS’ Jimin Has Surgery For Appendicitis, Tests Positive For COVID in Hospital

Jimin of BTS performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2019 Presented by Capital One at the Forum on December 6, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

BTS‘ Jimin is the latest member of the K-pop supergroup to test positive for COVID-19. The 26-year-old singer (born Park Ji-min), was hospitalized on Sunday (Jan. 30) after suffering from abdominal pain and a mild sore throat, according to a statement from management agency Big Hit Music.

Reuters reported that Jimin underwent surgery for acute appendicitis on Monday (Jan. 31), at which point it was also revealed that he’d tested positive for coronavirus. “The surgery was successful and Jimin is currently recuperating after his procedure,” Big Hit Music said in the statement, noting that he was making a “speedy recovery” from his COVID-19 infection.

At press time no further information was available on Jimin’s hospitalization and a spokesperson for the group had not returned a request for comment. Jimin is believed to be the fourth member of BTS to contract COVID, following on the heels of reports that RM, Jin and Suga tested positive in December.

Jimin is the latest in a long line of musicians who’ve opened up about their COVID-19 status recently, including Liam Payne, Elton John, Roberta Flack, Jason Isbell and John Mayer, among many others.