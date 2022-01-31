×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

BTS’ Jimin Has Surgery For Appendicitis, Tests Positive For COVID in Hospital

The singer, whose full name is Park Ji-min, was admitted to a hospital on Sunday after complaining of abdominal pain.

Jimin, BTS
Jimin of BTS performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2019 Presented by Capital One at the Forum on December 6, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Rich Fury/GI for iHeartMedia

BTS‘ Jimin is the latest member of the K-pop supergroup to test positive for COVID-19. The 26-year-old singer (born Park Ji-min), was hospitalized on Sunday (Jan. 30) after suffering from abdominal pain and a mild sore throat, according to a statement from management agency Big Hit Music.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

BTS

Jimin

See latest videos, charts and news

Reuters reported that Jimin underwent surgery for acute appendicitis on Monday (Jan. 31), at which point it was also revealed that he’d tested positive for coronavirus. “The surgery was successful and Jimin is currently recuperating after his procedure,” Big Hit Music said in the statement, noting that he was making a “speedy recovery” from his COVID-19 infection.

Related

Bono & The Edge

Bono and The Edge Perform Unplugged 'Sunday Bloody Sunday' With Updated Lyrics

At press time no further information was available on Jimin’s hospitalization and a spokesperson for the group had not returned a request for comment. Jimin is believed to be the fourth member of BTS to contract COVID, following on the heels of reports that RM, Jin and Suga tested positive in December.

Jimin is the latest in a long line of musicians who’ve opened up about their COVID-19 status recently, including Liam Payne, Elton John, Roberta Flack, Jason Isbell and John Mayer, among many others.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad