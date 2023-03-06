BTS’ Jimin Releases 2 Long-Awaited Solo Songs on Streaming: Listen Now

Before Jimin unveils his debut solo album FACE, the BTS member has made two long-awaited tracks available across streaming services.

At midnight on Monday (March 6), two of Jimin’s solo songs, “Promise” and “Christmas Love,” became available across all streaming services for the first time since their releases in 2018 and 2020, respectively. Before today, the tracks were only available on BTS’ SoundCloud or YouTube accounts.

Related Jin Reunites With Two of His BTS Bandmates in First Instagram Post Since Enlisting in Military

The sparse and tender “Promise” was Jimin’s first official solo song revealed outside of BTS. Shared as a present to fans in 2018, the track was written and composed by Jimin alongside BTS leader RM and the group’s longtime producer and collaborator Slow Rabbit. Meanwhile, the festive and feel-good “Christmas Love” was shared as a holiday gift in 2020, and also saw Jimin, RM, and Slow Rabbit working together.

The two releases join Jimin’s steadily growing collection of solo songs on streaming, including “With You,” his duet with best friend and fellow K-pop star Ha Sung Woon, and “Vibe,” the Billboard Hot 100 hit collaboration with BIGBANG’s Taeyang.

The new songs come ahead of Jimin’s forthcoming solo album, FACE. Fans will get the first taste of Jimin’s FACE with the pre-release buzz single “Set Me Free Pt.2” and its accompanying music video on Mar. 17, before the Mar. 24 unveil of the complete six-track set alongside lead single “Like Crazy.”

Stream Jimin’s “Promise” and “Christmas Love” here.